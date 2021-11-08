AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Six Flags New England has announced the return of its Holiday in the Park Lights display.
The holiday experience will run from Friday November 26 through January 2, 2022 at the Agawam amusement park.
After debuting in 2020, the holiday spectacular offers two experiences for guests.
Attendees can choose between a walk-thru that includes family rides on weekends or a festive light display drive-thru on weekdays.
The park will also offer festive shows, memorable characters and Santa Claus will be there as well.
Holiday in the Park Lights will be free to all Members and Season Pass Holders. Discounted day-tickets are available here.
Anticipated Holiday in the Park Lights Ride Lineup:
- Thunderbolt Roller Coaster
- 1909 Illions Grand Carousel
- Balloon Race
- Daffy Duck Hollywood Tours
- Scrambler
- Ships Ahoy
- New England Express
- Whirlybirdz
- Zoom Jets
- Animation Department
- Krazy Cups
- Tweety’s Clubhouse
- Wacky Wagons
