AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Six Flags New England is partnering with Baystate Medical Center and hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic next weekend.
The clinic will be held in the park's General Parking Lot (located across the street from the theme park) on Saturday, June 19 from 9am-1pm.
As an added incentive to get vaccinated, each person who participates in the clinic will receive two free tickets to Six Flags New England that are valid for any one day during the 2021 operating season.
Participants will be receiving the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine and will be encouraged to rest 15 minutes after receiving the shot in accordance to CDC guidelines.
All guests will need to pre-register their time slot to secure an appointment. To register click here.
Six Flags is committed to safety and encourages both its guests and team members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
