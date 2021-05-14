AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--It’s official, Six Flags New England is open for the season. Western Mass News was there Friday asking people what they thought, and checking out the protocols.

People did not seem to mind riding rides with a mask on. The biggest thing, having a sense of normal fun and being back at Six Flags.

“I love Six Flags. And I love going to all the parks and roller coasters. They’re absolutely amazing. It’s just my happy place. To be able to come back to New England is just fantastic after a year of it being closed,” Clinton resident Paul Desbois said.

Paul Debois came from Clinton, Mass. to be the first one at Six Flags New England. As he was planning to ride the Superman ride first. He even did a Superman pose for us. The rides were a big thing for many.

“Awesome, nice and fast. The smell of the roller coaster is just something I miss,” West Springfield resident Gary Winthrope said.

“Freedom reminiscing. Cause we use to come here often. We’re season pass members. So it’s a great time to come back, I like it,” Christian Pena said.

“I think the first ride we’re going to do is Superman the ride. I grew up on that one when it first was here, So I want to do that first,” Kyle Majkowski of New Jersey said.

To get into the park you must wear a mask and keep it on while inside.

Park-goers also have to stay six feet apart in lines and on rides, unless you’re in the same party.

“We are sanitizing the rides once an hour. We have extra teams in that are going around the park with electric static sprayers. And they’re hitting some of the high touchpoints,” Entertainment Manager Peter Shannon said.

Now Friday was a season pass holder-only day. But Saturday morning the park is open to the general public.