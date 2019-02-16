AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Six Flags New England is hiring, and they have a record-number of positions open.
"This is king of the cornerstone," Six Flags New England spokesperson Jennifer McGrath tells us. "Spring is around the corner and Six Flags is opening."
It may be the middle of February, but Six Flags New England is preparing for another thrilling season.
As they gear up for their April 6 opening, they need to fill more than 3,000 positions.
"We are hiring the most ever," stated McGrath. "We are opening a new attraction, and, every year, we add something new. We need more jobs and people to entertain and make our guests happy."
From food service and retail to the rides, games, and even entertainment, there's a job for everyone.
"We're hiring students," continued McGrath. "College folks who are coming back to the area for Summer, young-at-hearts, retirees who want to earn some extra money, of course teachers or folks who don't have as much going on in the Summer. We are offering jobs on the spot. We've already given jobs to folks twenty-five to thirty minutes through the interview process."
Shelly Coy from Connecticut was one of hundreds attending the job fair Saturday morning.
"I love the energy, [and] the people," Coy tells us. "They're very friendly and nice. The fact that they created great experiences for me when I was younger, I want to pay that forward, and create great experiences for other people. It's a whole cycle where they'll start coming and working here, and creating more great memories for other people."
Kristen Richard from Chicopee is a certified EMT, and is interested in working at the park that she has made lasting memories at.
"I actually was the first person to ride the Batman ride when it first opened," stated Richard. "I got a free ticket to do that years ago. It was exciting. As most EMTs will tell you, it's rewarding, but, sometimes, it's not. It's nice to be in an environment where it's a fun atmosphere, and get to see people from all over that come here. It's a great opportunity."
The Six Flags New England job fair continues Sunday and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
