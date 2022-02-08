AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Six Flags New England is looking to hire thousands of part-time and seasonal employees ahead of the amusement park's 2022 season.
A "Kick Off Hiring Event" is taking place next weekend at the Human Resources building, located at 1756 Main Street in Agawam.
Interviews will be conducted on the following days:
· Friday, February 18 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
· Saturday, February 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Sunday, February 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Monday, February 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (President’s Day)
Six Flags New England will be hiring for all positions including rides, lifeguards, food and beverage, admission, games, entertainment, security and retail.
New this season, interested candidates can be offered a position and start earning money with same day onboarding and paid training. The park will also be providing virtual hiring and training for candidates who prefer that option.
Interested applicants must be at least 16-years-old.
Six Flags New England opens for the 2022 season on Saturday, April 9th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.