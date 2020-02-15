AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Looking for a job?
Six Flags New England is hiring and they have opportunities for everyone.
"We are hiring more than ever before as every year, we’re adding something new. We’re getting bigger and we need a lot of people to help us," Six Flags spokesperson Jennifer McGrath tells us.
It may be the middle of February, but Six Flags New England is preparing for another thrilling season.
As they gear up for their April 11 opening, they are looking to bring on more than 3,000 employees for the upcoming season.
"We have something for every facet of industry that there is. Security, rides, games, retail, shows, cash control if you’re into banking and finance. We have loss prevention if you want more of the behind-the-scenes side of the brand. Truly, there’s something for everybody here in western Massachusetts and beyond who’s looking for a job. I recommend young at hearts, teachers who have Summers off, students in the area who have Summers off. Really, we have the hours and flexibility for you," continued McGrath.
McGrath tells Western Mass News the application process is simple and can all be done on site.
"What we need you to do is come on out with a smile, dressed to impress, and we will take care of you. I remember my first interview here at Six Flags almost fifteen years ago. I was so nervous. Don’t be. We will take good care of you. I promise," explained McGrath.
Erikah Jenney has worked at the theme park for the past three years.
She says the energy, people, and fun is what is bringing her back for a fourth year.
"I love helping out the people. I pretty much know the whole way out of the park, so if they need help finding something, I can always put them in the right direction, especially with games. When you’re working with the younger kids, giving them the prizes, it’s just a lot of fun. The smile on their faces just makes your day," added Jenney.
Six Flag's annual job fairs will be held on the following dates:
- Sunday, February 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Monday, February 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Both hiring events will be held at the Human Resources building, which is located at 1756 Main Street in Agawam.
Any candidate that is offered and accepts a position before 12:00 p.m. on either day will receive a free admissions ticket to Six Flags New England.
However, the ticket will only be valid from Saturday, April 11 to Sunday, April 26.
