AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Six Flags New England is hiring over 3,000 part-time and seasonal employees for the 2022 season.
“Six Flags is gearing up for an epic 2022 year. We have been waiting so long throughout these cold months and it’s not that far away,” said Six Flags New England spokesperson Jennifer McGrath.
The ‘Thrill Capital of New England’ is looking for more than 3,000 employees ahead of the park’s 2022 season. This year’s Six Flags hiring weekend will return in-person and offer candidates a new incentive - the option to get paid right away.
“If you visit us and we offer you a position, you actually can sit and start your virtual training right then and there and get that money in your pocket,” McGrath explained.
McGrath told Western Mass News that some positions start at $15 an hour and all employees get special park benefits.
“We also have some great benefits that include free admission for you and a friend, scholarship opportunities, growth opportunities. We have special events just for team members,” McGrath added.
Interested applicants must be at least 16-years-old.
McGrath said they are looking forward to this year’s opening, but safety will still remain a top priority and precautions can change before and throughout the season.
“On our end, we naturally will focus on our amazing safety team that drives us when it comes to what we do and we are going to ask folks to hang tight as we wait for April,” McGrath added.
This year’s hiring weekend will extend over four days rather than the usual three days in hopes of reaching as many people as possible.
“We’re so excited to add that extra day for four days of really making sure that hiring for our guests. We want friendly, clean, fast, safe service. We want people that will service our guests with a smile,” McGrath noted.
The hiring event will be held at Six Flags New England's human resources building next Friday through Monday.
- Friday, February 18 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, February 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, February 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, February 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (President’s Day)
Six Flags New England opens for the 2022 season on Saturday, April 9.
