AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Six Flags New England is opening for the 2021 season on Friday in accordance with state COVID-19 guidelines.
Season Pass holders can visit on May 14 for Pass Preview Night. The park will open to the public one day later on Saturday, May 15.
This season the park will operate at reduced attendance levels, utilizing a reservation system. All guests, including Season Pass holders, will need to reserve their visit at sixflags.com/reserve.
Other safety procedures include:
- State-of-the-art thermal imaging for temperature checks
- Advanced security-screening technology for touchless bag checks
"We are excited to launch our 21st season here in Agawam, Massachusetts, with our unparalleled collection of record-breaking rollercoasters, one-of-a-kind family rides, and immersive special events for guests of all ages," said Six Flags New England President Pete Carmichael.
