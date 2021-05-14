six flags

(Photo courtesy: Six Flags New England)

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Six Flags New England is opening for the 2021 season on Friday in accordance with state COVID-19 guidelines.

Season Pass holders can visit on May 14 for Pass Preview Night. The park will open to the public one day later on Saturday, May 15.

This season the park will operate at reduced attendance levels, utilizing a reservation system. All guests, including Season Pass holders, will need to reserve their visit at sixflags.com/reserve.

Six Flags

(Photo courtesy: Six Flags New England)

Other safety procedures include:

  • State-of-the-art thermal imaging for temperature checks
  • Advanced security-screening technology for touchless bag checks

"We are excited to launch our 21st season here in Agawam, Massachusetts, with our unparalleled collection of record-breaking rollercoasters, one-of-a-kind family rides, and immersive special events for guests of all ages," said Six Flags New England President Pete Carmichael.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.