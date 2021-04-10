AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Six Flags New England is welcoming a unique walk-through experience featuring 20 life-like dinosaurs at the park.
Guests were transported back in time Saturday to experience some fun with these prehistoric predators.
The thrill capital of New England is excited to host their dinosaur walk-through experience where guests take part in a one-way adventure featuring 20 life-sized dinos with realistic movements and sound.
The event offers a family-friendly atmosphere with dinosaur-themed games, music, and characters for guests to enjoy, all while following the state’s COVID-19 guidelines. There is even an educational dinosaur hunt throughout the walk.
One West Springfield mom said this was the perfect weekend activity for her kids.
“We’re just looking for things that are COVID friendly, get us out in the fresh air, and things that interest the kids,” Keri Dunbar said.
The event begins on April 10 and runs through May 23. It will run every weekend as well as on weekdays during Massachusetts and Connecticut schools’ spring breaks.
The prehistoric event is free for all Six Flags season pass holders and 2021 members, with discounted day tickets available on their website.
While this dino event is open and ready for guests to enjoy, Six Flags is still eagerly waiting to reopen its rides for guests once the state gives them the green light to do so.
