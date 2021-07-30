AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Six Flags New England is working with the town of Agawam and police to minimize the chances of traffic gridlock like they had last weekend.
"I hate traffic. I hate waiting in traffic," said Shawn NJI, a Lowell resident.
Many felt the same last weekend. Some waited for more than an hour in the traffic, which extended on Route 159 up to Suffield, Conn.
“I think they should figure something out. I don't think that's acceptable. We may need to come back on a weekend,” said Kelsey Poe of East Hartford.
Six Flags New England said they are increasing resources so what happened last Saturday does not happen again this Saturday.
Agawam Police told Western Mass News in a statement:
“You will see an increased police presence in and around Six Flags on the weekends to assist with both the traffic flow in and out of the park as well as the volume of patrons inside the park.”
Suffield police said in a statement in part:
"Six Flags will now pay for a Suffield Police Officer to specifically patrol Rte. 159 and the adjacent roads impacted by the traffic to help address some of the related issues experienced by Suffield residents."
Kelsey Poe Came said she went to Six Flags Friday to avoid crowds and traffic.
“Yeah, I figured Friday would be better than a weekend actually any weekday,” said Poe, an East Hartford resident.
A worker at South Agawam storage, near Six Flags New England said he did not mind the traffic. He looked at it as a good thing.
“I think the traffic is not that bad. I mean today is pretty decent and slow. but when it's heavy why complain? It brings business,” said Dan Pleva of South Agawam storage.
Agawam Police earlier Friday night were directing traffic around the entrance of Six Flags. Suffield Police added, with Saturday being warm, they expect another busy day at Six Flags New England.
