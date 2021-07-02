AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The rain is not stopping the fun at Six Flags New England, which was back open Friday after storm damage forced the amusement park to close for two days.
We spoke to a family who traveled from New Hampshire. They knew the weather conditions would not be great, but that didn’t stop from coming down, like many other local residents.
“Rain doesn’t really stop us here at Six Flags,” said Six Flags New England spokesperson Jennifer McGrath.
Guests entered Six Flags New England on Friday after the park was closed for two straight days due to Tuesday’s storm damage and the rain showers did not slow down the excitement.
“We came here because it’s my first time coming here, but even though it’s raining, we can still go,” said Ana Mercado of Agawam.
McGrath told Western Mass News they are thrilled to have visitors back at the park.
“Even though it’s raining, we’re amazing at what we do. Our guests are still going to have fun, our guests are still getting on rides, in the water park, enjoying themselves,” McGrath added.
For the safety of all, park officials are following safety protocols to determine whether they will stay open during extreme weather conditions.
“We actually have protocols in place. If ever there is lightning or a thunderstorm surrounding the area, you better believe our team will be the first to tell you when our rides will not be operating in that circumstance,” McGrath noted.
Following Tuesday's storm damage, the Fireball ride will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
“Like any attraction ever, we do a visual scan, along with thorough inspections prior to reopening,” McGrath explained.
If you are headed here this weekend, you can check the Six Flags New England website to see what rides will be up and running.
