AGAWAM, MA--Business has been booming in Agawam after Six Flags New England’s opening weekend.
Six Flags officials tell Western Mass News the park has only gotten more crowded since opening day on Friday.
Friday and Saturday were the first days open to the general public, Friday was for members and season ticket holders only. Families tell Western Mass News they’re thrilled to enter the park gates again.
“You can walk around here pretty normally pretty much all day and you can just ride rides,” Xzavier McCall told Western Mass.
For the time being, Six Flags will only be open on weekends and Memorial Day until June 14, that’s when the park goes back to their normal schedule.
Six Flags is also still looking for many more employees, especially life guards and extra security members.
