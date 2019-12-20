SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Six Flags New England is bringing people from all across western Mass joy this holiday season with a special surprise right on their door steps with Christmas caroling and free tickets to the park.
The Six Flags team says the surprise is the perfect start to the upcoming holidays.
"Best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear," Six Flags employee Mackenzie Haskins tells us.
"The joy when they open the door and say, 'Oh my gosh. I'm going to Six Flags. I have New England carolers on my porch'. My heart is full of so much joy right now," Jennifer McGrath, Communications Manager for Six Flags New England, stated.
Picking houses across western Mass that are decked out in holiday lights and decorations to give people the ultimate surprise this holiday season.
For some, the surprise brought back great memories.
"The first time was on a porch. We lived in an apartment building on the third floor," Springfield resident Christopher Traficante says.
"That was when we first met. That was quite a few years ago. We've been together for awhile," Springfield resident Wendy Traficante explained.
"We kissed during that caroling and we kissed during this one too," added Christopher.
