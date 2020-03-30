AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Six Flags New England is temporarily suspending operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Park spokesperson Jennifer McGrath said that the Agawam theme park is expected to open in mid-May or as soon as possible thereafter.
"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the property, the safety of our guests and team members, is always our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials," McGrath noted.
The valid dates for those who have prepaid tickets have been extended to the end of the 2020 season.
For 2020 season pass holders, passes will also be extended for the number of operating days the park is closed.
Six Flags New England members will receive an additional month for each month the park is closed, as well as a membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 season.
Guests can find more information on the park's website.
