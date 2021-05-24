AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is big news for the thrill capital of New England. Six Flags New England is updating its park policies for visitors to coincide with the state's plans for this weekend.
Fully-vaccinated park guests will be able to ditch their masks when the state lifts its mask mandate on Saturday, ahead of a busy holiday weekend.
“Masks and all…We’ve been smiling underneath, but it’ll be so nice to see our smiles once again,” said Six Flags New England spokesperson Jennifer McGrath.
McGrath is overjoyed that their park guests can get back to the fun this weekend, with one group in particular.
“Especially those little kids who have missed so many dance recitals and performances and experiences and sports. We are coming back with fun and that’s right here at Six Flags,” McGrath added.
The park will do away with the reservations and mask mandates for vaccinated visitors. This weekend, they also introduce one brand new ride - the Supergirl Skyflyer and reopen the waterpark, Hurricane Harbor.
McGrath told Western Mass News that the park will still remain a cashless property. Guests can load their bills on a gift card, which can also be used anywhere outside the park gates.
One local business owner is excited to welcome crowds to the area.
“We welcome new business. We’re always happy to see new faces trying us out,” said Mary-Jane Jenson, owner of Bobbie J’z.
The park is still only open on weekends through June 11. Starting that date, they will welcome daily crowds. She added there’s no better way to celebrate returning to a sense of normalcy than a high-speed thrill ride.
“I think there’s no better therapy after the last several months than to scream your head off on a ride that goes 77 miles per hour,” McGrath said.
We also asked how will this affect parents who are vaccinated that have kids who aren’t eligible for their shots. She told Western Mass News that it’s ultimately up to the families to decide if they mask up.
