Holiday in the Park Lights

(Photo courtesy: Six Flags New England)

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday through Sunday, Six Flags New England will be hosting a toy drive to benefit the children serviced at the YMCA of Great Springfield.

Guests are invited to donate a new and unwrapped tow valued at $20 or greater, in exchange for a free ticket to Holiday in the Park Lights. 

All toys will be wrapped and distributed by YMCA volunteers for children in low-income homes in Springfield.

Offer is valid one ticket, per person, per donation.

