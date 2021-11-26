AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday through Sunday, Six Flags New England will be hosting a toy drive to benefit the children serviced at the YMCA of Great Springfield.
Guests are invited to donate a new and unwrapped tow valued at $20 or greater, in exchange for a free ticket to Holiday in the Park Lights.
All toys will be wrapped and distributed by YMCA volunteers for children in low-income homes in Springfield.
Offer is valid one ticket, per person, per donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.