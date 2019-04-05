AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Less than 24 hours from now, the gates at Six Flags New England open for 2019 season.
Six Flags spokesperson Jennifer McGrath said that Friday will be the last time the streets of the park will look pretty empty for awhile.
"We are beyond thrilled and excited," McGrath explained.
Fresh coats of paint and new toys to win are all part of the preps before Six Flags opens on Saturday.
McGrath told Western Mass News though kids may be getting out for spring break, there's a tie-in to the classroom with straight-A's getting you a free ticket.
"Monday through Friday of our first week of spring break, then Monday through Thursday second week, Massachusetts week. [So it pays to be smart?] Absolutely. I'll be honest. I created the program with straight-A's. I would not have qualified for the program with straight-A's," McGrath added.
Chop Six is a recent addition to the park.
"An Asian inspired cuisine restaurant, absolutely delicious," McGrath noted.
So Chop Six is one of the places you can check out Saturday, but what about a month from now: anything changing?
"Cyborg Hyperdrive is going to premiere on June 1. Indoor ride experience, sitting outward facing, tilting two stories in the air at maximum speeds," McGrath said.
The park is also introducing mobile food ordering, so when you get off a ride like Cyborg, your meal is ready to go.
