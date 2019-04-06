AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The weather is expected to be enjoyable today...making it a perfect day for Six Flags New England to open their gates!
It's opening weekend at Six Flags in Agawam and that means all the thrill seekers will be lining up to enjoy the park.
But with crowds of people there might be some traffic.
Earlier this week we spoke to residents in this area who are concerned with construction underway on the Morgan Sullivan Bridge.
They are expecting some delays.
But Six Flags issued a statement to Western Mass News stating ..."at this time we foresee no traffic backup or issues due to this particular construction project.”
The park will be opening this morning at 10:30 a.m. and the rides and games are ready to go!
And Six Flags will be showcasing a new Asian inspired restaurant called 'Chop Six.'
Spring break is here so the park is expecting a lot of students, plus the park is offering free tickets to those with straight-A's.
Still to come... a new ride called 'Cyborg' which isn't open quite yet, but will be soon; we're told in the late spring. Click the link below to get a sneak peak!
For everything you need to know from tickets, to directions, to parking, Click Here.
