AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With this heat, Six Flags New England is bracing for a huge weekend.
We spent some time in the theme park on Friday, where extra staff have been added, along with cooling equipment to make sure guests are safe during the hottest weekend so far of the summer.
Six Flags' water park, Hurricane Harbor, is packed with thousands of people trying to beat the heat.
"We're going to go to this pool first, then we're going to go to that pool, then we're going to do the water bucket. [So basically you're going to stay in the water all day long.] Yes," said nine year old Ninoshka Torres.
Angel Rosa, 6, of Springfield also had a plan.
"Go in the pool, go to that pool, then go on the water slides," Rosa added.
Lester Paquette Jr. of West Brookfield said his pool at home wasn't cutting it.
"I have a little 18 foot above ground at home, but I have four kids and it's Free Kid Friday," Paquette said.
Everyone we talked to was trying to stay cool any way they can.
Six Flags New England spokesperson Jennifer McGrath said they've added additional ways to get wet. They're offering free water fill-ups and getting a little creative to keep guests safe and cool.
"Throughout the park, you're going to see more sprinklers, more misters. We're going to have free water balloon fights all day. We have backpacks to mist you off," McGrath explained.
Extra medical staff are also on hand.
"We have qualified EMTs trained here and work here every day to keep our guests safe. If, at any point, you're not feeling well, come and tell us," McGrath explained.
Outside the water park, McGrath said there are no hot seats on any ride.
"We've designed our rides, in fact, to ensure that they do not get too hot for our guests. You're never sitting directly on metal," McGrath noted.
For Cohen Letot, who turned seven Friday, he and his cousins will stick with the water park.
"We're going to be going in the water and having fun in all the waves and stuff," Letot said.
McGrath said keeping staff safe is also a top priority. Additional crew members are added so everyone gets more breaks out of the sun.
With the extreme heat, McGrath said that attendance numbers are already up, with thousands more expected over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.