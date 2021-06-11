AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been a busy day at Six Flags New England in Agawam. Starting today, the amusement park will now be open seven days a week. It’s a big change since the start of the pandemic.

The park was busy Friday as soon as the gates opened. People couldn't stop talking about how excited they were just to return to an amusement park.

The popular Six Flags New England was buzzing with thrill seekers on Friday. The day marked the first time the park resumed daily operations since the COVID-19 pandemic, which means they will now be open seven days a week.

People couldn't wait to take advantage of the beautiful day.

“We've been waiting for Six Flags to open all season long. We actually gave Cyrus, for Christmas, we gave him a gift to come to Six Flags with the family and so we've been waiting all winter and now it's finally open,” said Sara Cordes Lamoureux.

Six Flags New England spokesperson Jennifer McGrath told Western Mass News the park is preparing for a very busy weekend.

"We are big, we are better, we are back, and that's what we do. We entertain mass volumes of guests,” McGrath explained.

This weekend, Six Flags will also re-open their water park, which is a big attraction for a lot of families. Businesses in town are also excited to benefit from the park's crowds. Mary Jane Jenson, owner of Bobbie J'z Restaurant, said busy weekends always draw in more customers.

"It's nice to get some extra business and get caught up on the bills,” Jensen explained.

Six Flags New England will be open Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. and that long awaited water park will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.