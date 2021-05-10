AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Reopening Authority.
On Monday, Massachusetts began the next step of Phase 4 of its reopening plan. Amusement parks, theme parks, and outdoor water parks can now all open at 50 percent capacity.
This has a lot of our viewers excited about visiting Six Flags New England again.
Western Mass News has an exclusive first look at what you can expect when Six Flags opens the gates on Friday.
“We are over the moon with joy to welcome our guests back safely,” Six Flags New England Communications Manager Jennifer McGrath said.
Six Flags New England in Agawam is kicking off the state's next phase of reopening with a big thrill-filled weekend.
“Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be our kickoff and launch,” McGrath said.
McGrath said Saturday, May 15, the park will reopen to the general public, but Six Flags members will get to visit the park first this Friday.
“This Friday to our members and season pass holders, we welcome back our world-class attractions,” McGrath explained.
After being closed for 13 months, Western Mass News got an exclusive sneak peek at what guests can expect when they return.
“We are launching a brand new ride this year, Supergirl Skyflyer. We can't wait for our guests in western Mass. to get on it and ride. This very scary ride,” McGrath said.
But there will be new safety protocols in place.
“You and your partner can sit next to each other, but we're going to give six feet apart next to another family or party,” McGrath explained.
Contactless temperature checks and security readings will be done upon arrival. Families will also have to make a reservation beforehand online, and there they'll fill out a questionnaire. Also, anyone three years and older will need to wear a mask.
“We want to make sure your experience is fun but of course safe,” McGrath said.
McGrath said this past year they've been busy both renovating and preparing the amusement park for its reopening, even implementing a new comprehensive safety plan.
But families can expect the same fun and memories they love at Six Flags.
“I think more than ever kids right now need to get some screaming out on coasters, and we're happy to provide that,” McGrath said.
To reserve your spot before capacity fills up, you can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.