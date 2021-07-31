AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- It was another busy Saturday for Six Flags New England. Traffic was backed up for more than a mile from both the Massachusetts and Connecticut sides of the park, but things seemed to flow better this week.

It was certainly another crowded day on Main Street, as hundreds of people flocked to Six Flags to take advantage of the last nice day in July.

Western Mass News crew caught video of the heavy traffic on Main Street earlier Saturday afternoon, with cars lined up in both directions. While drivers appeared to be moving slowly, traffic was not at a standstill, a change from the gridlock the town saw last week. Agawam Police took to Facebook to say officers were directing traffic at intersections and both of the parking lots gates to help guests get into the park faster.

Both Six Flags and Agawam Police told us earlier this week that they are increasing resources to help the flow of traffic. We have reached out to both of them for an update on Saturday's traffic, but have not heard back.