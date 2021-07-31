AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- It was another busy Saturday for Six Flags New England. Traffic was backed up for more than a mile from both the Massachusetts and Connecticut sides of the park, but things seemed to flow better this week.
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Six Flags New England is working with the town of Agawam and police …
It was certainly another crowded day on Main Street, as hundreds of people flocked to Six Flags to take advantage of the last nice day in July.
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For what seemed like the one and only day of sunshine recently, th…
Western Mass News crew caught video of the heavy traffic on Main Street earlier Saturday afternoon, with cars lined up in both directions. While drivers appeared to be moving slowly, traffic was not at a standstill, a change from the gridlock the town saw last week. Agawam Police took to Facebook to say officers were directing traffic at intersections and both of the parking lots gates to help guests get into the park faster.
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Thousands flocking to Six Flags last weekend had many area residents…
Both Six Flags and Agawam Police told us earlier this week that they are increasing resources to help the flow of traffic. We have reached out to both of them for an update on Saturday's traffic, but have not heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.