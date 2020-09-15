HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are on-scene after reported incendiary devices have been found at a Holyoke home.
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac said that Pleasant Street is closed between Amherst Street and Princeton Street while crews investigate at 91 Pleasant Street.
Six nearby homes have also been evacuated.
Members of the FBI, ATF, and Mass. State Police bomb squad are also on-scene.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.