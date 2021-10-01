SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple men have been arrested and charged following an undercover operation in Springfield, police report.
According to Ryan Walsh, public information officer for the Springfield Police Department, the arrests were made over a number of hours Thursday afternoon into the evening.
"...the Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victims Unit under the direction of Lt. Brian Galvin and members of the Hampden County Sheriff's Departments arrested six men or "John's" during an undercover operation," Walsh explained.
The arrests were made Thursday between the hours of 2:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
"These suspects arrested responded to an ad investigators placed on an undisclosed website where they were seeking sexual favors in exchange for money, The suspects arrived at predetermined location in the city and were placed under arrest," Walsh added.
Police have identified the suspects as:
- Bun Chan, 41, from Wilbraham
- Mark Correa, 29, from Springfield
- Antony Richard, 40, from Longmeadow
- Julian Roberts, 26, from Springfield
- Robert Lamica, 36, from Southampton
- Daniel Walsh, 56, from Springfield
Each have been charged with Sexual Conduct for a Fee.
