SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield family of six will be out of their house for months after a fire overnight caused significant damage. Springfield fire officials said it will take a while to repair the damage caused by both the fire and their firefighting efforts.
We are told the family of six is being assisted by the Red Cross. We spoke with them earlier today. They did not want to go on-camera and asked for privacy, but they did allow us to get footage of what’s left behind.
It’s not much and it’s a distressing situation happening so close to Mother’s Day.
“The windows were broken for ventilation purposes,” said Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte.
In the daylight, the damage to the David Street house is more visible. It’s not a complete loss, but it is unlivable after an overnight fire.
The house at the end of the street was home to five adults and a young child. Springfield Fire said everyone made it out alive.
“There was one male occupant that was transported last night to a local hospital. He suffered smoke inhalation. He since been released,” Piemonte added.
Piemonte said the fire is believed to have started in the basement and that the family had working smoke detectors.
“The arson squad and bomb squad is investigating right now. They haven’t determined an exact cause yet,” Piemonte explained.
Western Mass News spoke to the homeowners, who did not want to do an interview. They allowed us on the property where our cameras captured the extent of the damage.
“It’s probably going to be months before they could get back into the house,” Piemonte noted.
The family is being helped with food and clothing by the Red Cross. We have not seen any GoFundMe account set up yet, but if we do we will pass that info along to you.
According to Springfield fire officials, the fire appears to have started in the basement of the home. Five adults and one child lived in the home and are now being assisted by the Red Cross.
One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
