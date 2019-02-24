SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Six people have been displaced after a fire tore through a home on Stafford Street Sunday evening.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, states that firefighters were called to 117 Stafford Street just before 6:00 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they located a fire inside the wall of a bedroom, located between the first and second floors, that had spread to the third floor and the area of the roof directly above the location of the fire.
Crews worked quickly to douse the flames, and, thankfully, no one was injured.
The Red Cross is assisting the six people that were displaced, two adults and four children.
Leger added that the house sustained approximately $35,000 in damages.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and the incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.