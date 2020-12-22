HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people have been displaced following a morning fire in Holyoke.
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac said that firefighters were called to 403 Elm Street just before 10 a.m. Tuesday for a report of smoke coming out of a third-floor window.
Crews arrived, saw the smoke, and found a fire in an attic bedroom.
Fire was contained, but caused extensive damage, to that room.
Cavagnac added that the second floor also received smoke and water damage.
Six people who live in the home will not be able to stay there and are being helped by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.