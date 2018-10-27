SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A total of six people were left without a home Saturday night following a kitchen fire on 135 Santa Barbara Street.
Fire officials tell us that they received the call just before 9:30 p.m.
Of those six people displaced, four of those were children, and the family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The fire began on top of the kitchen stove, and the home sustained about $25,000 in damages.
Officials tell us that the road had been shut down so that crews could work more efficiently.
The road has since reopened.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
