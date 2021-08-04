SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews have been able to put out a house fire in Springfield.
Firefighters were called to 48 Mansfield Street around 12 p.m. Wednesday.
Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi said that the fire started on the second floor and extended to the attic.
Calvi added that everyone inside the home was able to make it outside safely and there were no injuries.
Six people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
