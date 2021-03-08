WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several residents are now without homes as the investigation continues into a three-alarm fire that broke out Sunday night on Barnard Street in West Springfield.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, 13 Barnard Street in West Springfield went up in flames. Upon arrival, fire crews found the home fully involved, with reports of people trapped on the third floor.

“The evacuation of these third-floor occupants is something I’ve never seen before,” said West Springfield Deputy Fire Chief Steven Manchino.

Those residents walked across a wooden plank to safety onto the adjacent building, over a more than 30-foot vertical drop.

“Given its proximity to Memorial Ave. and it’s a highly, you know, traveled roadway…We only received one phone call, which isn’t typical for most structure fires where you get numerous callers for this volume of fire,” Manchino added.

Western Mass News spoke with a first floor resident who was home when the fire broke out.

“I got out of the house, called 911…My room is like, right there…on the left side and the fire was on the right side, so I come out of my room and obviously, there is nothing on my side. So as soon as I get out, I just see mad smoke from the other side coming already, so I get out and I see that everything is on fire basically already…I was just a little bit freaked out,” said Rudy Dirx.

Crews battle three-alarm fire on Barnard St. in West Springfield WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are on scene now battling a multi-family home fire on Barnard Street in West Springfield.

Fire crews from Springfield and Agawam helped extinguish the flames while Westfield and Holyoke covered Springfield. The fire took four-and-a-half hours to get under control.

“Temperatures, such as we had last night, there’s always an issue with the fire scenes. We had a lot of lines freezing up,” Manchino added.

Evidence of which could be seen in the form of ice covering the remains of the building.

The American Red Cross was on-scene Monday assisting displaced residents. We're told six tenants were able to find temporary housing on their own.

We’re also told a cat reported missing Sunday night has since been found, but the home is a total loss.

No injuries were reported and the fire investigative unit is still working to determine the cause.

If you’d like to donate to the Dirx family, who lost everything in the fire, you can find more information on a GoFundMe page by clicking here.