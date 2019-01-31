CHARLTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A six-vehicle accident on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Charlton is causing traffic issues.
Mass. State Police said that the crash occurred around 8 a.m. Thursday and involved three trucks and three cars.
The crash has prompted officials to close some lanes for clean-up and investigation.
As of 11 a.m., the left and center lanes have reopened. The right lane remains closed.
State Police have not stated when they anticipate reopening the entire road.
It is unclear if anyone was injured during the accident.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
