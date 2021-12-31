SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has issued a new Order, pausing all jury trials through January 31st, in an announcement made New Year's Eve.
We're told this in response to the current situation with COVID-19 across the Commonwealth.
Here in the western Mass. region and beyond, COVID-19 cases are surging.
The SJC telling Western Mass News all courts will be open for in-person business. But they are encouraging courts to conduct matters remotely -- whenever possible.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest details both on-air and online.
