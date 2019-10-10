BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state's Supreme Judicial Court has upheld a ruling that an Agawam police lieutenant violated the state conflict of interest law involving a fellow police officer's role in a wrong way accident.
The state Ethics Commission originally found that Lt. Edward McGovern knowingly used his position to not arrest Officer Danielle Petrangelo for a motor vehicle offense.
Petrangelo was driving her car the wrong way on Route 5 in Agawam in 2012 while intoxicated.
McGovern asked an officer to drive Petrangelo home in a cruiser instead of placing her in custody.
McGovern had appealed the Ethic Commission's decision in Hampden County Superior Court, then in the Mass. Appeals Court after it was upheld in superior court.
You can CLICK HERE to read Thursday's full ruling.
