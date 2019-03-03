BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With a Winter storm coming our way, Ski Blandford is gearing up for some fresh snowfall.
"That's what it's all about, the snow," Ron Crozier, general manager of Ski Blandford, tells us.
The Winter weather has been great for Ski Blandford.
"It's been a good week," continued Crozier. "We had some natural snow earlier in the week. We hopefully have extensions, plus coming this evening and tomorrow."
Western Mass News spoke with the general manager of Ski Blandford, who says, with Sunday's storm, the ski area is ready for people to hit the slopes.
"Really looking forward to," stated Crozier. "All the superintendents closing schools tomorrow. The roads will be clear by 9, and everybody can come up and have a great day."
Since reopening this year, Ron Crozier says they have been focusing on making fresh snow.
"I think," said Crozier. "We just got the snow making down. We did have a few setbacks earlier in the year, but we got those worked out. We got a lot of product down on the ground right now."
Sunday's storm is going to dump a bunch of snow on the mountain.
Crozier says they have plenty of trails open.
"I think," stated Crozier. "We are sitting at twenty-nine trails open right now, because we did have a lot of natural snow and it has been great."
Skiers say they love when it snows.
"If we are going to get some snow tonight," local skier Rob Wierdl tells us. "It is all good. It, hopefully, prolongs the season, and, once the season stops, you head north."
They already have plans in the works for next year.
"We are already looking forward to next year," said Crozier. "We are starting to assemble our budget so we can open up trails quicker next year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.