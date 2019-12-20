BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you love to ski or snowboard, get ready because Ski Blandford is finally open.
It comes after a disappointing last weekend when poor weather kept them from opening.
At Ski Blandford on Friday, it was blue skies and snow with lifts running and skiers ready for another season of fun.
"Sun's shinning, blue skies. What a great day to come out and enjoy the facilities," said Ron Crozier, Ski Blandford's general manager.
Crozier told Western Mass News this year's early snowfall left them feeling hopeful about the upcoming season, but last weekend's weather rained on their parade.
"Yeah, you know, we had a lot of rain last Friday and Saturday night. The conditions just wouldn't have been really good. We would have had to push out the pile of snow we had and skiing just wouldn't have been all that great," Crozier explained.
Even though it was a hard to delay their open, Crozier thinks they made the right decision.
"You know, I really don't think anyone would have been coming. I think places around the state were a little lighter than they typically are. Our season pass holders really wanted to get out and enjoy the snow, but we had positive feedback on Facebook understanding," Crozier noted.
However, after this week's weathers, everything is back up and running.
"What I think, it's mid-teens or low 20's? Great to ski in," Crozier said.
Looking forward to the rest of the season, Crozier said they are excited to keep growing after changing ownership three years ago.
"The owners been great. He's funded our expansion programs with new pipe and updated facilities and new electrical system for snow guns. He's invested a lot of money in it and hopefully, we can turn things around for him." Crozier said.
