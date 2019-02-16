BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's the start of school vacation week and many families are heading out to enjoy their time off!
While some are hitting the roads, others are hitting the slopes! One local destination is preparing for a busy weekend...Ski Blandford.
What better way to kick off school vacation with the family than skiing or snow boarding during this long weekend.
At Ski Blanford they are expecting a bigger crowd this weekend compared to previous weeks.
"We are expecting a lot of kids here and maybe families learning how to ski together for group lessons," notes Meghan Crane, ski instructor.
She says, "We'll have a lot of kids here parents just want them doing something over the break."
And tickets are at a pretty fair price! It's $45 for a holiday or weekend lift ticket per day for adults.
And if you're aged 7 to 13 or if you're 70-years-old and older ...the tickets are even cheaper!
But if you're wondering about how the slopes are doing, with the storm last week the conditions are looking good and there's plenty of snow to enjoy.
"About 6 inches from the storm Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, picked up another inch Wednesday night..white out conditions at one point. Mixed in very well for beautiful snow conditions," General Manager, Ron Crozier told Western Mass News Saturday morning.
From today through next Saturday, February 23rd, Ski Blanford will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. each night.
