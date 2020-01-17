BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our stretch of warm winter weather has left one local ski resort making changes in order to stay open.
"It's not as cold as it should be, but it's alright, thank goodness. We got the snow going on, so hopefully, it'll be a good day," said Ski Blandford general manager Ron Crozier.
With a cold snap finally hitting the western Massachusetts area, many are putting on their boots and heading out for rides down the big mountain.
Some have been skiing for years.
"[Reporter: you are how old and doing this?] 79. [and you been doing this since how old?] 16," said skier Charles Miller.
With the holiday weekend approaching, many are making their way to Ski Blandford for the first time this year.
Crozier told Western Mass News that, based on the warmer weather they've experienced, saving their resources is vital.
"With the weather that we had coming in, we were trying to preserve the snow for Martin Luther King Day weekend...so we decided to go ahead and close on Wednesday, preserve the snow. We're back open today and as you can see, the snow guns are running," Crozier said.
Ski Blandford is adapting to the warm temperatures this season by bringing in more snow guns than ever before.
"We picked up 10 new snow guns this year. We have struggled a little bit with the weather," Crozier noted.
Despite closing some of Ski Blandford's normal hours, Crozier told us it has ultimately helped them respond to the challenging weather.
"We've been able to maximize our snow making hours and trying to get as much snow down as we can," Crozier explained.
Now, the ski area has a total of nearly 60 snow guns and 25 currently operating.
With snow running and the ski boots moving, Ski Blandford is ready to see plenty of people for the holiday weekend.
"We do have some advanced reservations for our private lessons program, so things are looking for the weekend," Crozier added.
