BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Finally with some snow in the forecast, groomers at Ski Blandford are gearing up for what they hope will be a big, long Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
After last weekend's record-breaking warm weather, the upcoming cold-snap couldn't come at a better time.
Western Mass News crew hit the slopes today to check out the calm before the storm.
As you guys can imagine, there's not a lot of snow left after last weekend, but as we reported Sunday, Ski Blandford did manage to keep a few runs open.
They have shut down again today but said they'll be ready and open again Friday morning.
Despite unusually warm weather, Ski Blandford has managed to keep some snow on the slopes.
Somehow, despite 60+ degrees Saturday and Sunday...they stayed open.
With Sunday being almost spring-like conditions, but in preparation for the upcoming long holiday weekend, manager, Rob Crozier told Western Mass News the decision was made to shut down for a few days.
"We've, kinda going through a warm period right now, we opted to close until Friday morning just to preserve the snow and be ready for the Martin Luther King weekend," Crozier explained.
Crozier said snow and cold in the forecast is perfect timing for the ski resort.
"We've got cold weather coming in and that's more important for us because we can get back making snow and get the snow guns fired up and work on the terrain we have open as well as some we don't have open yet," Crozier explained.
Blandford, he said, has made a huge investment in new snow guns...to help fill in where mother nature leaves off.
"All together with some of the stationary equipment we're probably at about 40, 40 guns altogether. So that could make for some good snow! It can! We just need the temperatures to cooperate!" Crozier said.
Since Blandford was purchased by the owners of Ski Butternut in 2017, Crozier said despite the ups and downs of New England weather, business is good.
"Our business is up anyways overall this year so even with some of the days we've had to close because of weather-related events but things are looking up for us and we're making progress," Crozier noted.
Part of the draw, night skiing, and pricing which, he said, they have purposefully kept extremely competitive.
Crozier is expecting a banger weekend, with the perfect storm of cold, snow, and slopes, at least 6 trails open by Friday with more, he said by Saturday.
Crozier told us the snow guns will be working as much as possible between now and when the resort re-opens Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.