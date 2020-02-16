BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With schools off for winter break this week and President's Day tomorrow, Ski Blandford is gearing up for a busy couple of days.
Western Mass News stopped by the ski hill to check on conditions.
While it may not look much like winter in most areas of western Mass, Ski Blandford is covered in snow.
General manager, Ron Crozier told Western Mass News this winter season has been a struggle.
"I think we hit right at one degree the other night which of course we’re maxed out on the water, it doesn’t even need to be that cold for us to max on water and it was really just a good, productive night. The wind was strong a little bit, but it finally died down for us so we can put the snow on," Crozier explained.
But the recent drop in temperatures has helped them continue to open more runs.
On Sunday, nine trails were open and on Monday they'll have 10.
"It’s most of our snowmaking trails. We have one more we’re going to start on tomorrow night and then most of our snowmaking trails will be open for the year hopefully by this coming weekend," Crozier said.
The blue skies and holiday weekend brought Steve Burford from Virginia to the slopes.
He said Ski Blandford is the 302nd ski area he's visited.
"Need to ski the whole hill so that it counts. We have the lift ticket now so that’s what we keep as evidence. So we’re going to ski the whole hill. However many runs that take. It’s plenty to ski on. The weather is mild, it’s excellent. A very pleasant day to ski," Burford explained.
Ski Blandford has extended hours for the week and they'll be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through February 22.
"Hoping for some nice crowds. We don’t want to be overrun. We want people to come and enjoy our facility and have a great time. We have all of our lesson plans programs going on this week. Our schoolhouse kids program is going on, group lessons, private lessons, and some race training as well, Crozier explained.
