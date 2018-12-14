BLANFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a year-long hiatus and much anticipation, the popular Ski Blanford in Blandford is set to open once again.
It's been a bit of a bumpy road for Ski Blandford. Safety concerns prevented the new owners from opening last year, but this year, it's game on with slopes open Saturday morning.
Mountain groomers are working overtime at Ski Blandford.
"You know it has been a long road. We're really excited to get open," said Ski Blandford general manager Ron Crozier.
Despite monumental efforts last year, Crozier told Western Mass News that safety concerns with some chair-lifts forced them to shut down for the entire season.
"As we dug deeper into the lifts, more and more safety issues came up. It was a conscious effort by us to not open. If I can't put my kids on it, I'm not going to put the public on it," Crozier explained.
Last year, the owners of Butternut Ski Resort in Great Barrington bought Ski Blandford. Crozier said that it's been a good match.
"The guys over at Butternut, and girls, everybody's been helping out tremendously with some work over here," Crozier added.
After a lot of sleepless nights and hard work, Crozier noted, "The lifts have all been tested, we've done load tests on both the Broadway and the Glade lifts and we got our state permits approved last night, so we're really excited to get going."
Crozier said that snow 'guns' are working as much as possible. Employees are getting ready too.
However, for Saturday anyway, out of the 29 ski trails, "We're going to have three trails open: Broadway, School House, and the learning area. Three lifts as well," Crozier said.
A good start, Crozier said, for a mountain that wasn't open at all last year. He said that community support throughout has been tremendous.
"A lot of season pass holders out there, I'm hoping that they come out and get a few runs in tomorrow, and see some of the things that we've been able to accomplish over the last year," Crozier added.
First run: 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
So far, Crozier said season pass sales are good, especially with a special being offered until tomorrow. Other changes include a few tweaks to the lodge including a new liquor license.
Depending on Mother Nature, they hope to have many more runs open by Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.