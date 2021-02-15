WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the winter weather continues in New England, people are finding a newfound passion for winter sports, namely skiing and snowboarding.
But as the popularity is increasing, the supply of snowboards and skis is dwindling.
At Colorado Ski Shop in West Springfield, every winter, they hope for good ski conditions.
“We do every year, we just don’t usually get it,” Colorado Ski Shop Store Manager Adam Gaber said.
They said that their prayers for snow were answered this season, but it's now been a challenge to keep up with the demand.
“We’re getting snow coupled with everybody wanting to go play outside,” Gaber explained.
Gaber credited COVID-19 for the increase in interest.
“It's one of the few safe things you can do, like go to a ski resort and go skiing,” Gaber said.
Something local ski resort Berkshire East has been seeing with tickets sold out multiple weekends this season.
“We have a store here in West Springfield and we also have a store in Mount Snow as well. We are seeing it’s basically every weekend like a holiday weekend,” Gaber said.
While they still have some gear to accommodate moderate to advanced skiers, it's the beginners and renters they can't keep up with.
“At this point, we have stuff. It is still available, but I would just say get yourself dialed as soon as you can,” Gaber explained.
If you plan on heading to a ski resort in hopes of renting gear, you'll have to be quick when booking your reservation. Over at Otis Ridge, lift tickets have a daily maximum limit and can only be purchased in person on a first come- first serve basis.
Another downside of COVID is that ski and snowboard production for the 2021 season might be limited as well.
“I think fall is going to be when you see less availability and product and more people being like I really liked renting last year, maybe it’s time to get my own stuff.,” Gaber explained.
While a shortage is not what anyone wanted, they are counting their blessings for the increase of business in a year they needed it most.
“Pretty rarely do you get a time when everybody wants to go outside coupled with a bunch of good snow,” Gaber said. “I think that part of it is really lucky.”
