(WGGB/WSHM) -- Ski season is in full swing and with limited options for outdoor activities in the winter, it’s something people have been looking forward to.
Otis Ridge Ski Area officially opened for the season last weekend. A mix of fresh powder and a lack of outdoor activities prompted an early season boost, according to general manager Eric Vanoostveen.
“I think it’s a little of both. It’s you know…the fresh powder, people want to get outside, and COVID’s keeping everybody cooped up. They want to get outside. This is the best way to get some fresh air,” Vanoostveen explained.
Vanoostveen said the phone hasn’t stopped ringing and they’ve been making snow for the last two weeks to make sure they have a solid base on the ground.
However, there are some changes this year due to the coronavirus pandemic
“Obviously, we had to reduce our capacities in all the buildings, so our lodge is down to 40 percent and our ski shop is 40 percent and we’re really, you know, encouraging people to eat lunch outside, to get dressed in their cars, you know…to go in for limited amount of time,” Vanoostveen added.
Western Mass News caught up with skiers to see how conditions are out on the slopes and how these safety adjustments have impacted their experiences.
“Fantastic, yeah…It’s a good day to come out, and do it safely…and have fun," said Dan Antonio and Geraldine Unger.
Samuel Unger added, “There’s a huge, like, bowl of powder over there that’s super fun to ride on.”
Sage Antonio noted, “It was nice coming here early too [because] a lot of the trails were still pretty fresh.”
We even spoke to someone who has purchased a season pass for the last six years.
“Started on the bunny, then I moved up onto the pony, then I moved up onto acorn, then robber oak, then finally knox, then slalom,” said Louis Cohan.
Cohan said he first learned to ski at Otis Ridge when he was just 18 months old. The ski area has a very large snow sports education program for first timers and they’re already seeing a lot of new faces this season.
If you do plan on hitting the slopes, be sure to check with each individual ski resort for updated policies and procedures they have in place to keep you safe during the pandemic.
