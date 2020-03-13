CHARLEMONT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local ski resort is closing early for the ski season amid coronavirus concerns.

Jon Schaefer with Berkshire East and Catamount said in a statement that both resorts closed as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

"COVID-19 has been discovered in the surrounding hill towns and multiple people are being quarantined. To be clear, no known Berkshire East or Catamount customers or employees have been effected by this illness, but as the GM of these businesses, I have a responsibility to my employees and my customers to act swiftly to contain any potential virus spread in areas that I can control," Schaefer explained.

The resorts will soon announce a reopening date for zip lines, aerial adventures, biking, and whitewater rafting.

