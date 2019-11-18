BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is underway after what are believed to be human remains were found over the weekend.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a Blandford resident contacted the Russell barracks Sunday morning to report that he found what he believed was human skull.
A trooper responded to the woods off of Herrick Road and confirmed that the skull appeared to be human.
Procopio added that searches of the area on Sunday and Monday did not result in the discovery of any other remains.
"We ask that anyone engaged in outdoor activities in that wooded area of Blandford to please keep an eye out for personal belongings such as clothing or other items," Procopio said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police barracks in Russell at (413) 862-3312.
The case remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.