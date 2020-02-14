AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Love is in the air this Valentine's Day, but it's stinky.
That’s because we are in the midst of skunk breeding season.
If you've noticed more skunks around your property, it's because they are looking for love.
“February and March are breeding season, but you also see that they are going to come out. As long as temperatures are above freezing, you will see them out day time or night time. Doesn’t matter," Alison Strong, the Animal Control Officer for the town of Agawam, tells us.
Strong says get prepared to see these skunks milling around.
Although they are lazy creatures, they like to live under things and you won't often find them living above ground.
"So things like sheds are very inviting to them," explained Strong.
And Strong says even if you try to put debris in front of your shed, it won't work.
You actually have to build a barrier to keep the skunks out.
“Take heavy wire meshing. Chicken wire doesn’t work good, because they can bite right through. So can the wood chucks, so something a little heavier gauge. Bury that down, staple it to the bottom of your shed. Then, back fill it," continued Strong.
It's not just the sheds you need to worry about.
Skunks are looking for warmth and food so even your garages aren't safe.
"Check the yard before you do open that door and let them out, and for anyone who feeds cats or anything like that, we strongly discourage that, because these animals love cat food and they will also come and eat that cat food," added Strong.
