SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Renovations at Chestnut Park in Springfield were unveiled Tuesday.
The new area is now named "Skyview Downtown." It was originally developed as an area to connect the city to the riverfront, including mixed-use development.
Over time, the area became a problem area, and then closed off. The renovations bring the area back to that original idea.
"So this becomes a gateway area, meeting area to our beautiful Andrew Carnegie Museum and Library Complex. We also put in a police substation, metro division. And in reality, Commissioner Clapprood has those men and women in blue out on the streets," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
There's also a new mural on display, featuring inspirational people from Springfield's past paired with a young person living in the city today with similar interests. You can see it in the Skyview Downtown storefront windows on Dwight street between Harrison and State streets.
