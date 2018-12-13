(WGGB/WSHM) -- Thursday afternoon's quick coating of snow is causing issues along area roadways.
Mass. State Police said that there is "significant icing" of I-91 in the greater Springfield area.
Troopers and emergency crews have responded to several crashes, including four minor crashes between Exits 12 and 14 on the southbound side of I-91.
In a viewer video sent to Western Mass News by Katie Sadler, it showed a truck that had gone through the guardrail and down an embankment.
Along I-91 North, a jack-knifed tractor-trailer is causing two lanes to be blocked near exit 14 in West Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that over the span of 90 minutes this afternoon, officers responded to 40 crashes across the city.
MassDOT crews are currently out treating the highways.
Motorists traveling through the area are being urged to use caution.
