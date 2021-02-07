CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our team coverage continued in Chicopee with more on road conditions.
Roads were slippery Sunday evening, so if you do have to go out be sure to take it slow.
The Assistant Superintendent of the Chicopee Department of Public Works said that clean-up efforts are already underway.
“Our crews are out there. They’re treating the mains and scraping the mains, and it looks like it's supposed to slow up probably around 6:30 p.m., and then I’ll decide whether we do the sides,” Beaulieu said.
He said there is a parking ban in place until 7 a.m. Monday. There is no parking on any main roads or the even sides of the streets.
The DPW is expecting road conditions to improve once the snow stops falling.
If you plan on traveling by highway, there is a 40 mph speed limit on the Mass Pike from the New York border to Exit 55 in Ludlow.
