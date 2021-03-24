SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Changes are on the way to the U.S. Postal Service and we're learning more about how the latest plans could lead to slower mail and higher prices.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the plan would sustain the postal service long-term, but the plan is receiving pushback.
DeJoy announced the plan this week as part of a ten-year strategy. It would cut back on office hours, increase postage prices and slow mail delivery. He said the move will take the post office into the future and save on the anticipated $160 billion in losses they anticipate over the next decade.
“Contributors throughout the post office began an eight month journey analyzing our organization. We reviewed hundreds of concepts for development during this period leading to the recommendations,” DeJoy explained
One of the biggest would be to first-class delivery services, moving delivery from one-to-three days to one-to-five days.
Western Mass News is getting answers on what this means for us with USPS spokesperson Steve Doherty, who in a statement told us:
"For our customers in the Massachusetts area as well as across the country, our Delivering America plan establishes clear strategies to quickly achieve financial sustainability and service excellence."
Doherty went on to say: “The plan would maintain universal six-day mail delivery and expand seven-day package delivery…along with increasing...workforce stability and investment strategies that empower, equip and engage employees.”
Despite recent criticism, he also told us, “We received feedback from key customers and industry associations, our unions and management associations, and members of Congress.”
Yet, members of Congress and the postal workers union said they do have concerns with the plan potentially slowing down essential prescription delivery and products needed for businesses.
