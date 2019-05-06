WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A number of families came together at Bradley International Airport Sunday night to welcome home members of the 104th Security Forces squadron at Barnes Air National Guard Base.
A small act of kindness from an employee at a local Big Y made that event even more memorable.
It was an emotional reunion for a group of servicemen and their families at Bradley International Airport last night.
In the crowd was the Krutka family from Westfield. Christopher, 29, was returning home after 204 days in Afghanistan.
"It was incredible. Just the small things like having the group of people at the airport to greet you...half of them are strangers," Christopher Krutka noted.
Family, friends, and strangers proudly displayed American flags, welcome home signs, and balloons - small details that hold a deeper meaning, especially for Christopher's mom, Julianne.
"It was about six o'clock yesterday when I realized he was going to make it home and I called over to Big Y really quick to order up some balloons and their voicemail said their flower shop had closed at 5 o'clock and I was like 'Oh my gosh, what am I going to do? Where am I going to get balloons on a Sunday night? I need these balloons. I have to have them,'" Julianne Krutka explained.
Julianne told Western Mass News she thought she was out of luck, but she called the store's customer service desk and a girl named Sydney answered.
"Sydney jumped in and went over and made them for her. We had someone else cover the booth for a little while and she was over here for probably a half hour making them, put them all together, and got them ready," said Robert Noury with Big Y on East Silver Street in Westfield.
Julianne added, "She met me at the counter and started to walk around the counter and I said 'Wait a minute, I still have to pay for them.' She said, 'No, you're all set' and she handed me the balloons and handed me the card and I lost it in the middle of the grocery store and I was hugely emotional to begin with and I just thought it was such a kind and generous act."
This random act of kindness coming full circle for Christopher.
"It's those simple things and huge thank you to that individual at Big Y. I just happened to have worked at that same store back when I was 16 through most of my high school years. Some of those people I worked with back then are still there, so it's pretty cool that happened. Small town getting together just to help out," Christopher said.
